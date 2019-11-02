BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) Short Interest Up 5.8% in October

BlackBerry Ltd (NYSE:BB) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 28,170,000 shares, a growth of 5.8% from the September 15th total of 26,620,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.4 days. Currently, 5.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 106,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $556,000 after buying an additional 2,111 shares in the last quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 150,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $788,000 after buying an additional 2,957 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 11.4% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 33,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,000 after buying an additional 3,398 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dynamic Capital Management Ltd now owns 17,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 4,005 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BlackBerry by 73.8% during the 3rd quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 4,185 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. MKM Partners decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.75 to $6.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Canaccord Genuity set a $7.00 target price on shares of BlackBerry and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Macquarie decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $8.00 to $7.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. CIBC downgraded shares of BlackBerry from a “sector outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $13.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of BlackBerry from $10.00 to $7.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. BlackBerry has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $7.55.

NYSE:BB opened at $5.49 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.89 billion, a PE ratio of 42.23 and a beta of 1.75. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.28 and a current ratio of 2.28. BlackBerry has a fifty-two week low of $4.86 and a fifty-two week high of $10.29.

BlackBerry (NYSE:BB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04). The business had revenue of $244.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $267.91 million. BlackBerry had a net margin of 3.19% and a return on equity of 1.32%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Research analysts predict that BlackBerry will post -0.05 EPS for the current year.

BlackBerry Limited provides enterprise software and services worldwide. The company offers BlackBerry Enterprise Mobility Suite, which combines and integrates mobile security, management, productivity, and collaboration solutions, such as BlackBerry UEM, BlackBerry Dynamics, and BlackBerry Workspaces; BlackBerry AtHoc, a networked crisis communications solution; SecuSUITE for Government, a voice encryption software solution; BlackBerry Enterprise Consulting and BlackBerry Cybersecurity Consulting services; and BBM Enterprise, an enterprise-grade instant messaging solution, as well as BlackBerry Spark Communication services.

