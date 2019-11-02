Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Blackrock Capital Investment (NASDAQ:BKCC) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The asset manager reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $19.96 million for the quarter. Blackrock Capital Investment had a positive return on equity of 9.13% and a negative net margin of 47.38%.

BKCC stock opened at $4.71 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $5.64. Blackrock Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $4.58 and a twelve month high of $6.64. The company has a market cap of $320.09 million, a PE ratio of 7.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.62 and a beta of 0.74.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 18th will be given a dividend of $0.14 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 17th. Blackrock Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.50%.

In related news, insider James Keenan acquired 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $5.28 per share, for a total transaction of $264,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 91,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $480,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Michael Pungello acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.60 per share, with a total value of $36,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,583 shares in the company, valued at $109,664.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 106,500 shares of company stock valued at $559,900 in the last 90 days. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on BKCC. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded Blackrock Capital Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 16th.

Blackrock Capital Investment Company Profile

BlackRock Capital Investment Corporation, formerly known as BlackRock Kelso Capital Corporation, is a Business Development Company specializing in investments in middle market companies. The fund invests in all industries. It prefers to invest between $10 million and $50 million and can invest more or less in companies with EBITDA or operating cash flow between $10 million and $50 million.

