BlackRock Inc. Decreases Holdings in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS)

BlackRock Inc. reduced its holdings in OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS) by 93.2% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 32,568 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 444,027 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in OncoSec Medical were worth $82,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of OncoSec Medical in the second quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 5.83% of the company’s stock.

Get OncoSec Medical alerts:

NASDAQ:ONCS opened at $2.14 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $1.96. OncoSec Medical Inc has a twelve month low of $1.60 and a twelve month high of $19.40.

ONCS has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Maxim Group set a $6.00 price target on shares of OncoSec Medical and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of OncoSec Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

OncoSec Medical Profile

OncoSec Medical Incorporated, a biotechnology company, focuses on the development of cytokine-based intratumoral immunotherapies to stimulate the body's immune system to target and attack cancer. Its lead product candidate is ImmunoPulse IL-12 that uses electroporation device to deliver a DNA-encoded interleukin-12 for reversing the immunosuppressive microenvironment in the treated tumor.

Featured Story: Options Trading – What is a Straddle?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OncoSec Medical Inc (NASDAQ:ONCS).

Receive News & Ratings for OncoSec Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoSec Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.