BlackRock Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV) by 100.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 577 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF were worth $50,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 3.1% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 290,888 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 8,734 shares in the last quarter. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 62.9% during the second quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 36,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,189,000 after purchasing an additional 14,234 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 129.6% during the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Corp now owns 40,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,516,000 after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares in the last quarter. National Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 8.8% during the second quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,243,000 after purchasing an additional 5,834 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 21.8% during the second quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 19,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 3,548 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA BIV opened at $87.86 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $87.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $86.42. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $79.35 and a twelve month high of $89.01.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

