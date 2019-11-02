BlackRock Inc. Has $108,000 Holdings in Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY)

BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Digital Ally, Inc. (NASDAQ:DGLY) by 46.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 73,876 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,487 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.65% of Digital Ally worth $108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DGLY opened at $1.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $1.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.02. Digital Ally, Inc. has a 12-month low of $0.81 and a 12-month high of $5.33.

Get Digital Ally alerts:

Digital Ally (NASDAQ:DGLY) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 14th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.30) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.55). The business had revenue of $2.55 million for the quarter.

About Digital Ally

Digital Ally, Inc produces and sells digital video imaging and storage products for use in law enforcement, security, and commercial applications in the United States and internationally. Its digital audio/video recording, storage, and other products include an in-car digital audio/video recorder that is contained in a rear view mirror for law enforcement vehicles and commercial fleets; and hands-free automatic activated body-worn cameras and in-car video systems, as well as provides its law enforcement customers with audio/video surveillance from multiple vantage points.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for Digital Ally Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Digital Ally and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.