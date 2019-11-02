BlackRock Inc. Has $60,000 Stock Holdings in Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH)

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:SCPH) by 94.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 18,580 shares of the company’s stock after selling 326,307 shares during the quarter. BlackRock Inc.’s holdings in Scpharmaceuticals were worth $60,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Alambic Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Scpharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at $191,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 39.67% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SCPH opened at $5.36 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.04, a current ratio of 6.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Scpharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $2.44 and a 12-month high of $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $92.90 million, a PE ratio of -3.37 and a beta of 0.82. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.93 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.76.

Scpharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SCPH) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.10. Analysts anticipate that Scpharmaceuticals Inc will post -1.77 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on SCPH. ValuEngine raised Scpharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. HC Wainwright began coverage on Scpharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Scpharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.00.

scPharmaceuticals Inc, a pharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of various pharmaceutical products. The company's lead product candidate is Furoscix that consists of proprietary subcutaneous formulation of furosemide, which is delivered through the SmartDose drug delivery system for treatment of congestion in decompensated heart failure patients outside of the acute care setting.

