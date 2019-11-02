Blankinship & Foster LLC Grows Stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Blankinship & Foster LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 295,527 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,118 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF accounts for 7.1% of Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $11,898,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 58,343,481 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,481,348,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483,772 shares in the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 1.9% in the third quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 28,517,014 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,148,095,000 after acquiring an additional 535,188 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.3% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,017,962 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,149,073,000 after acquiring an additional 1,369,628 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,997,374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $966,134,000 after acquiring an additional 978,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 2.9% in the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 17,121,455 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $728,175,000 after acquiring an additional 482,312 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VWO opened at $42.50 on Friday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $37.18 and a twelve month high of $44.19. The company has a 50 day moving average of $41.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $41.46.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

