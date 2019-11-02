Blankinship & Foster LLC Sells 960 Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Blankinship & Foster LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 20.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 960 shares during the quarter. Blankinship & Foster LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $356,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in VNQ. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 44,479 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,866,000 after purchasing an additional 502 shares during the period. South Texas Money Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 14.7% in the second quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 350,105 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $30,599,000 after purchasing an additional 44,770 shares during the period. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth about $4,506,000. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.4% in the second quarter. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Filament LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.7% in the second quarter. Filament LLC now owns 48,300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,261,000 after purchasing an additional 2,615 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $94.28 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $93.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $90.01. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $71.08 and a 52 week high of $95.49.

About Vanguard Real Estate ETF

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

