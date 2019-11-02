BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) Given a €54.80 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) has been assigned a €54.80 ($63.72) price objective by research analysts at Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 16.18% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on BNP. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of BNP Paribas in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on shares of BNP Paribas and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €51.95 ($60.41).

Shares of BNP traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €47.17 ($54.85). 2,703,128 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of €45.28. BNP Paribas has a 1 year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a 1 year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

BNP Paribas Company Profile

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

