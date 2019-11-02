BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) PT Set at €55.00 by Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €55.00 ($63.95) price target on BNP Paribas (EPA:BNP) in a research report report published on Thursday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. HSBC set a €46.00 ($53.49) target price on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group set a €67.00 ($77.91) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays set a €45.00 ($52.33) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a sell rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €47.00 ($54.65) price target on BNP Paribas and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, September 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €51.95 ($60.41).

EPA:BNP traded up €0.36 ($0.42) during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching €47.17 ($54.85). The stock had a trading volume of 2,703,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,880,000. The company has a 50 day moving average price of €45.28. BNP Paribas has a one year low of €57.24 ($66.56) and a one year high of €69.17 ($80.43).

About BNP Paribas

BNP Paribas SA provides a range of banking and financial services in France and internationally. It operates through two divisions, Retail Banking and Services, and Corporate and Institutional Banking. The company offers long-term corporate vehicle leasing, and rental and other financing solutions; and digital banking and investment services, cash management, and factoring services to corporate clients, as well as wealth management services.

