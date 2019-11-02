Boolberry (BBR) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $9,391.00

Boolberry (CURRENCY:BBR) traded up 4.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on November 2nd. One Boolberry coin can now be purchased for $0.17 or 0.00001771 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. Over the last seven days, Boolberry has traded 3.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. Boolberry has a market cap of $2.19 million and approximately $9,391.00 worth of Boolberry was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Monero (XMR) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $62.78 or 0.00670655 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003753 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded 18.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded up 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00002679 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0201 or 0.00000215 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000104 BTC.

Stellite (XTL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token (DIT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0033 or 0.00000035 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Boolberry Coin Profile

Boolberry (CRYPTO:BBR) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Cryptonight hashing algorithm. It launched on May 17th, 2014. Boolberry’s total supply is 13,207,454 coins. The official website for Boolberry is boolberry.com. Boolberry’s official Twitter account is @BoolberryTeam. The Reddit community for Boolberry is /r/boolberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Boolberry

Boolberry can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Stocks.Exchange. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Boolberry directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Boolberry should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Boolberry using one of the exchanges listed above.

