Boot Barn Holdings Inc Expected to Post FY2020 Earnings of $1.78 Per Share (NYSE:BOOT)

Boot Barn Holdings Inc (NYSE:BOOT) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2020 earnings per share estimates for shares of Boot Barn in a research report issued on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Stichter now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.78 per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of $1.65. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Boot Barn’s FY2021 earnings at $2.09 EPS.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $187.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $184.13 million. Boot Barn had a return on equity of 16.93% and a net margin of 5.51%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.12 earnings per share.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on BOOT. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Friday, July 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Stephens started coverage on Boot Barn in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $46.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Cowen set a $42.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $46.00 price target on Boot Barn and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Boot Barn currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

NYSE BOOT opened at $37.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 2.32. Boot Barn has a 1 year low of $15.01 and a 1 year high of $39.59. The business’s fifty day moving average is $35.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 1.14.

In other Boot Barn news, insider John Hazen sold 13,619 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.77, for a total transaction of $459,913.63. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,619 shares in the company, valued at approximately $459,913.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 14,874 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.04, for a total transaction of $476,562.96. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 21,505 shares in the company, valued at $689,020.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,968 shares of company stock worth $2,072,477. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of BOOT. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 114.1% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,132,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $147,293,000 after acquiring an additional 2,202,171 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 130.9% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,914,562 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,234,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085,550 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,587,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,220,000 after acquiring an additional 452,793 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 1,460.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 454,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,188,000 after acquiring an additional 425,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Boot Barn by 168.5% during the 2nd quarter. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC now owns 453,185 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,152,000 after acquiring an additional 284,388 shares in the last quarter.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

