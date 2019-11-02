Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $3.00-3.10 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $3.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $7.3-7.4 billion (+9-11%), compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $7.29 billion.

Several research analysts recently commented on BAH shares. Barclays started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Friday, September 20th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Booz Allen Hamilton in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They issued a neutral rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Booz Allen Hamilton from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.20.

BAH stock traded up $3.91 during trading on Friday, hitting $74.28. The company had a trading volume of 1,685,524 shares, compared to its average volume of 887,218. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.91, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.92. Booz Allen Hamilton has a 52-week low of $43.24 and a 52-week high of $78.01. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $70.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.14.

Booz Allen Hamilton (NYSE:BAH) last posted its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The business services provider reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. Booz Allen Hamilton had a net margin of 6.27% and a return on equity of 59.44%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.68 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Booz Allen Hamilton will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

About Booz Allen Hamilton

Booz Allen Hamilton Holding Corporation provides management and technology consulting, engineering, analytics, digital, mission operations, and cyber solutions to governments, corporations, and not-for-profit organizations in the United States and internationally. The company offers consulting solutions for various domains, business strategies, human capital, and operations.

