Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) PT Raised to $425.00

Boston Beer (NYSE:SAM) had its target price upped by analysts at BMO Capital Markets to $425.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 10.67% from the stock’s previous close. The analysts noted that the move was a valuation call.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Boston Beer from $320.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. ValuEngine lowered Boston Beer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. UBS Group upgraded Boston Beer from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $305.00 to $390.00 in a research note on Friday, October 4th. Citigroup upgraded Boston Beer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $394.00 to $448.00 in a research note on Friday, October 11th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered Boston Beer from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $360.00 to $332.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Boston Beer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $384.63.

Shares of SAM stock traded up $9.55 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $384.01. 156,243 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 202,099. Boston Beer has a 1 year low of $230.93 and a 1 year high of $444.64. The stock has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 51.41, a PEG ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $375.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $365.54.

In related news, Director Jean Michel Valette sold 2,500 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,258 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,903,200. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman C James Koch sold 7,000 shares of Boston Beer stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total value of $2,800,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 76,000 shares of company stock valued at $29,853,455 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 28.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 910.0% in the third quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its holdings in Boston Beer by 119.0% in the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Boston Beer in the first quarter valued at approximately $59,000. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Boston Beer Company Profile

The Boston Beer Company, Inc produces and sells alcohol beverages primarily in the United States. The company's flagship beer is Samuel Adams Boston Lager. It offers various beers, hard ciders, and hard seltzers under the Samuel Adams, Twisted Tea, Angry Orchard Hard Cider, and Truly Hard Seltzer brand names.

