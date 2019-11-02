Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

Boxlight Corp (NASDAQ:BOXL) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 147,100 shares, a decrease of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 158,700 shares. Currently, 3.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 59,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.5 days.

Several analysts recently weighed in on BOXL shares. Maxim Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of Boxlight in a research note on Sunday, October 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Boxlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. National Securities started coverage on Boxlight in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $4.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Boxlight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $4.08.

Get Boxlight alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Boxlight by 319.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 8,883 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in Boxlight in the 2nd quarter worth $50,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Boxlight by 188.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 371,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,140,000 after purchasing an additional 242,393 shares during the period. 5.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Boxlight stock traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.72. The company had a trading volume of 104,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 130,381. Boxlight has a 52-week low of $1.14 and a 52-week high of $4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.90 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.08 million, a P/E ratio of -4.41 and a beta of 5.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.72.

Boxlight (NASDAQ:BOXL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.11). Boxlight had a negative return on equity of 89.73% and a negative net margin of 20.02%. The company had revenue of $11.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.42 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Boxlight will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

About Boxlight

Boxlight Corporation, an education technology company, develops, sells, and services interactive classroom solutions for the education market worldwide. The company provides a range of interactive classroom technology products primarily targeted at the K-12 education market. Its products include interactive projectors, interactive flat panel displays, interactive touch projectors, touchboards, and MimioTeach that could turn any whiteboard interactive; and accessory document cameras, teacher pads for remote control, and assessment systems.

See Also: How to Invest in Marijuana Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Boxlight Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boxlight and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.