BP (LON:BP) Rating Reiterated by Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group restated their neutral rating on shares of BP (LON:BP) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday. They currently have a $580.00 price objective on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on BP. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a GBX 550 ($7.19) target price on shares of BP in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, August 30th. HSBC set a GBX 600 ($7.84) price target on BP and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. Deutsche Bank reiterated a buy rating on shares of BP in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating on shares of BP in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of GBX 620.67 ($8.11).

Shares of BP stock opened at GBX 497.10 ($6.50) on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.21, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 1.07. BP has a 52 week low of GBX 452.38 ($5.91) and a 52 week high of GBX 583.40 ($7.62). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 503.80 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 527.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.33 billion and a PE ratio of 11.35.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 7th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.62%. BP’s payout ratio is presently 0.75%.

In other BP news, insider Brian Gilvary bought 60 shares of BP stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 506 ($6.61) per share, for a total transaction of £303.60 ($396.71). Over the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 186 shares of company stock valued at $93,864.

BP Company Profile

BP p.l.c. engages in energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, field development, and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

