BQT Price Hits $0.0674 on Exchanges (BQTX)

BQT (CURRENCY:BQTX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on November 1st. During the last seven days, BQT has traded 3.3% lower against the dollar. One BQT token can now be purchased for $0.0674 or 0.00000726 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinsbit and P2PB2B. BQT has a market capitalization of $25.79 million and $1.45 million worth of BQT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00042582 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $527.64 or 0.05687125 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0379 or 0.00000409 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

MEXC Token (MEXC) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00003071 BTC.

IOST (IOST) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0070 or 0.00000076 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00001017 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0205 or 0.00000221 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.38 or 0.00014903 BTC.

MCO (MCO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.30 or 0.00046361 BTC.

BQT Profile

BQT is a token. It launched on August 9th, 2018. BQT’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 382,694,158 tokens. The official website for BQT is bqt.io. The Reddit community for BQT is /r/bqtplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. BQT’s official Twitter account is @bqt_ico.

Buying and Selling BQT

BQT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsbit and P2PB2B. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BQT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BQT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BQT using one of the exchanges listed above.

