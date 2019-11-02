Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Buys New Shares in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT bought a new stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 3,952 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $29,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $30,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors own 87.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Robert Blumofe sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.87, for a total value of $781,830.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 11,874 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,031,494.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Aaron Ahola sold 3,117 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.24, for a total transaction of $281,278.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 4,109 shares in the company, valued at $370,796.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of AKAM stock opened at $87.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $14.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.70, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.62. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 52 week low of $57.18 and a 52 week high of $93.12. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 3.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $83.84.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $709.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $701.25 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 15.98% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $96.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $97.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Akamai Technologies from $102.00 to $111.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.19.

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for delivering, optimizing, and securing content and business applications over the Internet in the United States and internationally. It provides cloud security solutions, including Web Application Protector to safeguard Web assets from Web application and distributed denial of service; Kona Site Defender, a cloud security solution; Bot Manager to identify bots and categorize bots based on business or IT impact; Fast DNS, which translates human-readable domain names into numerical IP addresses; Prolexic Routed to protect Web- and IP-based applications; and Client Reputation that assigns risk scores to malicious IP address and enables customers to take action on individual clients.

