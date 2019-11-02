Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Decreases Stock Position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT reduced its position in AutoZone, Inc. (NYSE:AZO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26 shares during the quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in AutoZone were worth $759,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Investec Asset Management LTD grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 157.0% in the second quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD now owns 648,507 shares of the company’s stock valued at $271,780,000 after purchasing an additional 396,216 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 150.3% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 433,268 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,624,000 after purchasing an additional 260,171 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 614.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 195,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,593,000 after purchasing an additional 167,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 136.1% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 261,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,776,000 after purchasing an additional 150,870 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of AutoZone by 7.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,063,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,859,000 after purchasing an additional 146,643 shares in the last quarter. 94.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AutoZone stock opened at $1,156.28 on Friday. AutoZone, Inc. has a 52 week low of $746.97 and a 52 week high of $1,186.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,109.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,092.00. The stock has a market cap of $27.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.23, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.63.

AutoZone (NYSE:AZO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, September 24th. The company reported $22.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $21.80 by $0.79. AutoZone had a negative return on equity of 98.67% and a net margin of 13.63%. The business had revenue of $3.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.93 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $18.54 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 12.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that AutoZone, Inc. will post 65.39 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Earl G. Graves, Jr. sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,077.04, for a total transaction of $538,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,607 shares in the company, valued at $4,961,923.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AZO. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,091.00 to $1,097.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,050.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $1,183.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $1,240.00 price target (up from $1,100.00) on shares of AutoZone in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on AutoZone from $1,357.00 to $1,363.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,136.00.

AutoZone, Inc retails and distributes automotive replacement parts and accessories. The company offers various products for cars, sport utility vehicles, vans, and light trucks, including new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, maintenance items, accessories, and non-automotive products. Its products include A/C compressors, batteries and accessories, bearings, belts and hoses, calipers, carburetors, chassis, clutches, CV axles, engines, fuel pumps, fuses, ignition and lighting products, mufflers, radiators, starters and alternators, thermostats, and water pumps.

