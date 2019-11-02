Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,000 Shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its position in shares of Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. (NYSE:PAA) by 3.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Plains All American Pipeline were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stephens Inc. AR increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 126,361 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $3,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 18.2% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 77,921 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after purchasing an additional 12,009 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 31,731 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $773,000 after purchasing an additional 999 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 908,097 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $22,112,000 after purchasing an additional 27,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Plains All American Pipeline by 28.7% during the 3rd quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 1,075,682 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,320,000 after purchasing an additional 240,146 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.46% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Chris Herbold sold 23,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total value of $498,945.06. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 79,564 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,701,078.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

PAA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 7th. Scotia Howard Weill initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. Piper Jaffray Companies initiated coverage on shares of Plains All American Pipeline in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $31.00 price objective for the company. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Plains All American Pipeline from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Plains All American Pipeline from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

Shares of NYSE:PAA opened at $18.64 on Friday. Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. has a 52-week low of $17.78 and a 52-week high of $25.27. The company has a market capitalization of $13.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.91 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Plains All American Pipeline (NYSE:PAA) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The pipeline company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.23. Plains All American Pipeline had a net margin of 9.48% and a return on equity of 21.81%. The business had revenue of $8.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.07 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Plains All American Pipeline’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plains All American Pipeline, L.P. will post 2.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.36 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. This represents a $1.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.73%. Plains All American Pipeline’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 76.60%.

Plains All American Pipeline Profile

Plains All American Pipeline, L.P., through its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation, storage, terminalling, and marketing of crude oil, natural gas liquids (NGL), and natural gas in the United States and Canada. The company operates in three segments: Transportation, Facilities, and Supply and Logistics.

