Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 1,558 Shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lessened its stake in shares of Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO) by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 23,837 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,558 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 0.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 147,103,311 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,965,342,000 after buying an additional 525,023 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Altria Group by 2.8% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 18,731,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $886,937,000 after buying an additional 514,526 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 5.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 16,374,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $775,331,000 after buying an additional 817,834 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Altria Group by 4.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 14,453,582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $684,378,000 after buying an additional 552,118 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Altria Group by 11.0% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,811,852 shares of the company’s stock valued at $417,241,000 after buying an additional 870,944 shares during the period. 63.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Altria Group alerts:

NYSE MO opened at $45.06 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $42.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Altria Group Inc has a 12-month low of $39.30 and a 12-month high of $66.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.40.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The company reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. Altria Group had a net margin of 25.04% and a return on equity of 51.53%. The business had revenue of $5.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.34 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.08 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Altria Group Inc will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Altria Group declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Tuesday, July 30th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 1.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were issued a $0.84 dividend. This is a positive change from Altria Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.80. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.46%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 13th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is currently 84.21%.

MO has been the topic of several research reports. TheStreet lowered shares of Altria Group from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 14th. Barclays set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Altria Group and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Altria Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Altria Group in a report on Monday, August 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Altria Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.35.

About Altria Group

Altria Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, smokeless products, and wine in the United States. It offers cigarettes primarily under the Marlboro brand; cigars principally under the Black & Mild brand; and moist smokeless tobacco products under the Copenhagen, Skoal, Red Seal, and Husky brands.

Read More: Most Volatile Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Receive News & Ratings for Altria Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Altria Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.