Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT Sells 173 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lowered its stake in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,326 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 173 shares during the period. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT’s holdings in Intuit were worth $1,150,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of INTU. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new position in Intuit during the third quarter worth about $27,000. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Cerebellum GP LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Intuit during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.25% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $256.48 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $67.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 1.10. Intuit Inc. has a twelve month low of $182.61 and a twelve month high of $295.77. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $264.31 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $264.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 22nd. The software maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by $0.37. The firm had revenue of $994.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $964.02 million. Intuit had a return on equity of 43.86% and a net margin of 22.95%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 6.3 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 18th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 10th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, October 9th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.83%. Intuit’s payout ratio is 37.99%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. Jefferies Financial Group set a $320.00 price objective on Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on Intuit from $245.00 to $276.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, August 23rd. ValuEngine cut Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub lowered Intuit from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, October 19th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Intuit from $264.00 to $303.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $278.21.

In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 612 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $171,360.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $417,760. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jeffrey David Ayers sold 39,689 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.15, for a total value of $680,666.35. Insiders have sold a total of 285,279 shares of company stock worth $68,553,645 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for small businesses, consumers, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's Small Business & Self-Employed segment provides QuickBooks online services and desktop software solutions comprising QuickBooks Enterprise, a hosted or server-based solution and QuickBooks Advanced, an online enterprise solution; QuickBooks Self-Employed solution; and QuickBooks Online Accountant and QuickBooks Accountant Desktop Plus solutions; payroll solutions, such as online payroll processing, direct deposit of employee paychecks, payroll reports, electronic payment of federal and state payroll taxes, and electronic filing of federal and state payroll tax forms.

