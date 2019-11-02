Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Has $470,000 Stock Holdings in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) by 26.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,409 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in NVS. Buckingham Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Novartis during the first quarter worth about $227,000. Cox Capital Mgt LLC grew its position in Novartis by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cox Capital Mgt LLC now owns 20,451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,867,000 after buying an additional 806 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its position in Novartis by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 3,496 shares of the company’s stock valued at $319,000 after buying an additional 293 shares in the last quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust grew its position in Novartis by 18.2% in the 2nd quarter. Montecito Bank & Trust now owns 4,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,000 after buying an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. bought a new position in Novartis in the 2nd quarter valued at about $248,000. 11.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Novartis alerts:

Shares of NVS opened at $87.63 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $86.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $202.57 billion, a PE ratio of 17.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Novartis AG has a 52-week low of $72.19 and a 52-week high of $95.00.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.10. Novartis had a net margin of 24.43% and a return on equity of 20.86%. The company had revenue of $12.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.32 EPS. Novartis’s revenue was up 10.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 5.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on NVS. Argus increased their target price on shares of Novartis to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $100.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, July 19th. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Novartis in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets lowered shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $95.28.

About Novartis

Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company's Innovative Medicines segment offers patented prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology and dermatology, respiratory, cardio-metabolic, and established medicine products.

Recommended Story: How to interpret a stock’s beta number



Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.