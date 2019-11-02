Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Increases Stock Position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:CHRW) by 6.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,329 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in C.H. Robinson Worldwide were worth $282,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CHRW. Boston Partners purchased a new stake in C.H. Robinson Worldwide in the second quarter valued at approximately $208,861,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 23.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,170,226 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $520,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182,142 shares during the last quarter. Investec Asset Management LTD bought a new position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide during the second quarter valued at approximately $12,325,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 16,313.0% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 542,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $45,783,000 after acquiring an additional 539,471 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marathon Asset Management LLP grew its position in C.H. Robinson Worldwide by 70.6% during the third quarter. Marathon Asset Management LLP now owns 1,211,135 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,679,000 after acquiring an additional 501,129 shares during the last quarter. 90.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get C.H. Robinson Worldwide alerts:

Shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide stock opened at $74.70 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.81. C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc has a 52-week low of $74.12 and a 52-week high of $94.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.65. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $85.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.96.

C.H. Robinson Worldwide (NASDAQ:CHRW) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The transportation company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.14 by ($0.07). C.H. Robinson Worldwide had a return on equity of 40.66% and a net margin of 4.25%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.92 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that C.H. Robinson Worldwide Inc will post 4.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Ben G. Campbell sold 20,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $1,715,700.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 43,006 shares in the company, valued at $3,612,504. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Angela K. Freeman sold 16,356 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.88, for a total transaction of $1,388,297.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 47,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,039,778.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 45,173 shares of company stock worth $3,825,122 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.65% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on CHRW. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from $90.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Bank of America cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $89.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $64.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday. Barclays reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of C.H. Robinson Worldwide from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.55.

About C.H. Robinson Worldwide

C.H. Robinson Worldwide, Inc, a third party logistics company, provides freight transportation services and logistics solutions to companies in various industries worldwide. The company operates through North American Surface Transportation and Global Forwarding segments. It offers transportation and logistics services, such as truckload; less than truckload transportation, which include the shipment of single or multiple pallets of freight; intermodal transportation that include the shipment service of freight in trailers or containers by a combination of truck and rail; and non-vessel ocean common carrier or freight forwarding services, as well as organizes air shipments and offers door-to-door services.

Further Reading: What are the reasons investors use put options?



Receive News & Ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for C.H. Robinson Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.