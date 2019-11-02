Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Takes $225,000 Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 4,043 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in TJX. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 202.6% in the second quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 587 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 393 shares during the period. Strategic Blueprint LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the third quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the second quarter valued at $37,000. 89.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TJX stock opened at $58.01 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $57.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.50. TJX Companies Inc has a 12-month low of $41.49 and a 12-month high of $60.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88. The company has a market cap of $69.53 billion, a PE ratio of 27.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.68.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 20th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.64% and a net margin of 7.66%. The company had revenue of $9.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.89 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 13th. TJX Companies’s payout ratio is 43.60%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Cowen set a $62.00 price objective on TJX Companies and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 20th. UBS Group raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $41.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised TJX Companies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TJX Companies to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, ValuEngine raised TJX Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $59.89.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

