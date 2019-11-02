Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC Trims Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 6.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 275 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 20 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $335,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 48.5% in the 2nd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 643 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp lifted its position in Alphabet by 4.3% in the 2nd quarter. Curbstone Financial Management Corp now owns 3,412 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,688,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP lifted its position in Alphabet by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Management LLP now owns 34,098 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $36,853,000 after buying an additional 936 shares during the last quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Alphabet by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 3,401 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $3,676,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in Alphabet by 88.0% in the 2nd quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 549 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $594,000 after buying an additional 257 shares during the last quarter. 33.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $1,273.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 3.96 and a current ratio of 3.78. Alphabet Inc has a fifty-two week low of $970.11 and a fifty-two week high of $1,299.31. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $1,233.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1,177.46. The company has a market capitalization of $875.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.81, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.99.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 28th. The information services provider reported $10.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $12.57 by ($2.45). Alphabet had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 18.34%. The company had revenue of $40.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $13.06 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc will post 49.81 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 54 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,191.53, for a total value of $64,342.62. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 388 shares in the company, valued at $462,313.64. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 25 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,219.01, for a total value of $30,475.25. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,213,722.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 3,484 shares of company stock valued at $4,182,930 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on GOOG. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,700.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,370.00 to $1,530.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,360.00 target price (up previously from $1,315.00) on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their target price on Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Alphabet currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $1,460.27.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

Further Reading: Fundamental Analysis

Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.