BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) Short Interest Down 7.3% in October

BridgeBio Pharma (NASDAQ:BBIO) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of October. As of October 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,170,000 shares, a decline of 7.3% from the September 15th total of 3,420,000 shares. Approximately 4.9% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 255,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.4 days.

BBIO has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Svb Leerink began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on BridgeBio Pharma in a research report on Monday, July 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $38.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded BridgeBio Pharma from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.13.

Get BridgeBio Pharma alerts:

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at approximately $25,274,000. Artal Group S.A. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $5,394,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $9,331,000. Aisling Capital Management LP bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $103,449,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in BridgeBio Pharma during the second quarter valued at $1,442,000. 85.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of BridgeBio Pharma stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $24.15. 306,500 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 237,107. BridgeBio Pharma has a one year low of $17.61 and a one year high of $32.94. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $21.12.

About BridgeBio Pharma

BridgeBio Pharma, Inc finds, develops, and delivers various medicines for genetic diseases. The company has a pipeline of 15 development programs that include product candidates ranging from early discovery to late-stage development in various therapeutic areas, including genetic dermatology, oncology, cardiology, neurology, endocrinology, renal disease, and ophthalmology.

Recommended Story: What is total return in investing?

Receive News & Ratings for BridgeBio Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BridgeBio Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.