Bridger Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF)

Bridger Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 766 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $89,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $29,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $30,000. Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the third quarter valued at about $34,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the second quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, First Manhattan Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 38.8% in the second quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VXF opened at $120.29 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $117.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $117.11. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52-week low of $93.42 and a 52-week high of $122.24.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

