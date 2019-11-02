Bridger Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Bridger Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 2,120 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $253,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in WMT. Thomasville National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 40,428 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Walmart by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,150 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,233,000 after buying an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 18.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,858 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $316,000 after buying an additional 453 shares during the last quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. increased its stake in Walmart by 14.2% in the 2nd quarter. South Texas Money Management Ltd. now owns 315,814 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $34,894,000 after buying an additional 39,269 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. increased its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deane Retirement Strategies Inc. now owns 23,972 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,649,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.10% of the company’s stock.

WMT has been the subject of several analyst reports. UBS Group set a $115.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on shares of Walmart to $115.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 23rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 15th. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $125.00 price objective (up previously from $118.00) on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Walmart from $125.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $116.35.

In other news, SVP David Chojnowski sold 3,680 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.38, for a total transaction of $424,598.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider John R. Furner sold 7,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.72, for a total transaction of $906,288.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 51.11% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Walmart stock opened at $117.62 on Friday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $85.78 and a twelve month high of $120.71. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $118.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.70. The company has a market capitalization of $333.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a P/E/G ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 15th. The retailer reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.05. Walmart had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 18.23%. The firm had revenue of $130.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $129.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.29 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc will post 4.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

