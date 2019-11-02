Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) updated its FY20 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.20-0.40 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.21. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.91-1.97 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.90 billion.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Briggs & Stratton from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd. TheStreet downgraded Briggs & Stratton from a c- rating to a d rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Briggs & Stratton from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

Get Briggs & Stratton alerts:

Shares of NYSE BGG traded up $1.16 on Friday, hitting $8.53. The company had a trading volume of 2,430,726 shares, compared to its average volume of 624,390. Briggs & Stratton has a 12-month low of $3.96 and a 12-month high of $16.11. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.20 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $319.78 million, a P/E ratio of -26.66 and a beta of 1.26.

Briggs & Stratton (NYSE:BGG) last issued its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $0.06. Briggs & Stratton had a negative return on equity of 2.61% and a negative net margin of 2.95%. The company had revenue of $313.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $291.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.51) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Briggs & Stratton will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Briggs & Stratton news, Director Frank M. Jaehnert purchased 40,000 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $4.39 per share, with a total value of $175,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 70,479 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,402.81. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeffrey Michael Zeiler purchased 15,112 shares of Briggs & Stratton stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.31 per share, with a total value of $95,356.72. Following the acquisition, the vice president now directly owns 90,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $569,130.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 109,112 shares of company stock valued at $500,707 in the last three months. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Briggs & Stratton

Briggs & Stratton Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, sells, and services gasoline engines for outdoor power equipment to the original equipment manufacturers in the United States. It operates in two segments, Engines and Products. The Engines segment offers four-cycle aluminum alloy gasoline engines that are used primarily by the lawn and garden equipment industry.

See Also: How are institutional investors different from individual investors?



Receive News & Ratings for Briggs & Stratton Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Briggs & Stratton and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.