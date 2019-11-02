Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) Shares Sold by Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund

Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund reduced its position in shares of Broadcom Inc (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 114,856 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,562 shares during the quarter. Fjarde AP Fonden Fourth Swedish National Pension Fund’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $31,708,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AVGO. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Broadcom by 1.2% during the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,653 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after acquiring an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Broadcom during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,449,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 31,091 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $8,583,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares in the last quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC increased its position in Broadcom by 17.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oak Grove Capital LLC now owns 46,618 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $12,870,000 after purchasing an additional 6,885 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Broadcom by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 249,017 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $68,746,000 after purchasing an additional 17,301 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.96% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Mark David Brazeal sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.43, for a total transaction of $578,860.00. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $288.71, for a total transaction of $5,774,200.00. Insiders have sold 62,000 shares of company stock valued at $17,550,860 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Bank of America set a $345.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. SunTrust Banks set a $322.00 target price on shares of Broadcom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $350.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of Broadcom from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Broadcom from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $312.06.

AVGO stock opened at $296.59 on Friday. Broadcom Inc has a twelve month low of $213.71 and a twelve month high of $323.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $115.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.05, a PEG ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $285.48.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 12th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.99 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.10 by ($0.11). Broadcom had a return on equity of 34.10% and a net margin of 13.44%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.98 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc will post 16.97 EPS for the current year.

Broadcom Company Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies a range of semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Wired Infrastructure, Wireless Communications, Enterprise Storage, and Industrial & Other.

