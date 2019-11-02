Brokerages Anticipate Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) to Post $0.97 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect that Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) will announce $0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ameris Bancorp’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.99 and the lowest is $0.95. Ameris Bancorp posted earnings per share of $0.96 during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 24th.

On average, analysts expect that Ameris Bancorp will report full-year earnings of $3.81 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.80 to $3.82. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $4.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.19 to $4.37. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Ameris Bancorp.

Ameris Bancorp (NASDAQ:ABCB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 18th. The bank reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $225.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.84 million. Ameris Bancorp had a net margin of 19.46% and a return on equity of 11.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 74.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ABCB shares. Piper Jaffray Companies dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Ameris Bancorp from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 27th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 19th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of Ameris Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of Ameris Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.20.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Ameris Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Truewealth LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 678.8% during the third quarter. Truewealth LLC now owns 1,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 33.8% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,184 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 68.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,621 shares of the bank’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Ameris Bancorp by 42.0% during the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 504 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Ameris Bancorp stock traded up $0.56 during trading on Friday, hitting $43.41. 290,600 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 412,845. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.90. Ameris Bancorp has a 52-week low of $29.97 and a 52-week high of $45.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, October 10th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. Ameris Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 17.75%.

Ameris Bancorp Company Profile

Ameris Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Ameris Bank that provides banking services to retail and commercial customers primarily in Georgia, Alabama, Florida, and South Carolina. The company operates through five segments: Banking Division, Retail Mortgage Division, Warehouse Lending Division, SBA Division, and Premium Finance Division.

