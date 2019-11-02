Brokerages Anticipate Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) Will Post Earnings of -$0.26 Per Share

Equities research analysts predict that Catchmark Timber Trust Inc (NYSE:CTT) will announce earnings of ($0.26) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Catchmark Timber Trust’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is ($0.36) and the highest is ($0.17). Catchmark Timber Trust reported earnings per share of ($0.78) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 13th.

On average, analysts expect that Catchmark Timber Trust will report full year earnings of ($2.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.07) to ($2.00). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post earnings of ($0.22) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.25) to ($0.18). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Catchmark Timber Trust.

Catchmark Timber Trust (NYSE:CTT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 1st. The financial services provider reported ($0.42) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by $0.13. Catchmark Timber Trust had a negative net margin of 180.35% and a negative return on equity of 58.86%. The company had revenue of $26.38 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $29.23 million.

CTT has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Catchmark Timber Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $10.75.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CTT. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 12.5% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 27,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $282,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 41.0% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 49,067 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 14,272 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 2.8% during the second quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 221,194 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,311,000 after buying an additional 5,976 shares in the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 10.4% during the second quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 43,990 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 4,161 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in Catchmark Timber Trust by 21.8% during the second quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 11,023 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $116,000 after buying an additional 1,976 shares in the last quarter. 81.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:CTT traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.20. 921,678 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 192,309. Catchmark Timber Trust has a 52 week low of $6.71 and a 52 week high of $12.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.23. The company has a market cap of $568.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.78 and a beta of 1.24.

Catchmark Timber Trust Company Profile

CatchMark (NYSE: CTT) is a pure play timberland REIT that strives to deliver consistent and predictable per-share cash flow growth through disciplined acquisitions, active management, sustainable harvests and well-timed real estate sales. Headquartered in Atlanta and focused exclusively on timberland ownership and management, CatchMark began operations in 2007 and owns interests in 1.6 million acres* of timberlands located in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, Oregon, South Carolina, Tennessee and Texas.

