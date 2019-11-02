Brokerages Anticipate Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to Announce $0.53 EPS

Equities research analysts expect Maxim Integrated Products Inc. (NASDAQ:MXIM) to report earnings of $0.53 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Eight analysts have made estimates for Maxim Integrated Products’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.53 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.54. Maxim Integrated Products posted earnings per share of $0.60 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Maxim Integrated Products will report full year earnings of $2.23 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.15 to $2.32. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.59 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.29 to $2.94. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Maxim Integrated Products.

Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The semiconductor company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $553.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $530.99 million. Maxim Integrated Products had a return on equity of 34.68% and a net margin of 34.87%. The company’s revenue was down 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. ValuEngine cut Maxim Integrated Products from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, October 7th. Cowen raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark assumed coverage on Maxim Integrated Products in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Maxim Integrated Products from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup set a $62.00 target price on Maxim Integrated Products and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Maxim Integrated Products has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $62.08.

In other Maxim Integrated Products news, Director Robert Edward Grady sold 6,575 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.63, for a total value of $346,042.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Vivek Jain sold 12,683 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.92, for a total value of $696,550.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,468 shares of company stock worth $5,990,815. Corporate insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. FTB Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Maxim Integrated Products in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 97.5% in the second quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 559 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 60.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 625 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 58.8% in the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Maxim Integrated Products by 175.7% in the second quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 736 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.35% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MXIM stock traded up $1.89 on Friday, hitting $60.55. 1,516,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,554,231. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.83 and a 200 day moving average of $57.50. Maxim Integrated Products has a 12 month low of $46.64 and a 12 month high of $65.73. The stock has a market cap of $15.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 6.84 and a quick ratio of 6.18.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 27th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 26th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.17%. Maxim Integrated Products’s payout ratio is currently 79.01%.

Maxim Integrated Products Company Profile

Maxim Integrated Products, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets a range of linear and mixed-signal integrated circuits in the United States, China, the rest of Asia, Europe, and internationally. The company also provides a range of high-frequency process technologies and capabilities for use in custom designs.

