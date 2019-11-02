Brokerages Anticipate Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.66 Billion

Brokerages predict that Willis Towers Watson PLC (NASDAQ:WLTW) will announce $2.66 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Willis Towers Watson’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.58 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $2.70 billion. Willis Towers Watson reported sales of $2.37 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 12.2%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Willis Towers Watson will report full-year sales of $9.01 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $8.90 billion to $9.09 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $9.57 billion, with estimates ranging from $9.38 billion to $9.67 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Willis Towers Watson.

Willis Towers Watson (NASDAQ:WLTW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.01. Willis Towers Watson had a return on equity of 13.00% and a net margin of 9.86%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

WLTW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $202.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 10th. ValuEngine cut Willis Towers Watson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Co reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson from $215.00 to $209.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.33.

In other Willis Towers Watson news, insider Nicolas Aubert sold 7,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $195.00, for a total transaction of $1,480,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,145,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 66.9% during the 3rd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 4.2% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,571 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $306,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $367,000. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $656,000. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Willis Towers Watson by 14.0% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 694,401 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $133,999,000 after acquiring an additional 85,195 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.01% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ WLTW opened at $188.99 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $190.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $188.81. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Willis Towers Watson has a 52 week low of $144.13 and a 52 week high of $200.93. The company has a market capitalization of $23.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 0.81.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Investors of record on Monday, September 30th were given a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 27th. Willis Towers Watson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.72%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. The company's Human Capital and Benefits segment offers actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for traditional pension and retirement savings plans; plan management consulting, broking, and administration services for health and group benefit programs; and benefits outsourcing services.

