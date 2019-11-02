Brokerages Expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.44 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Cue Biopharma Inc (NASDAQ:CUE) to report ($0.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Cue Biopharma’s earnings. Cue Biopharma posted earnings of ($0.62) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cue Biopharma will report full-year earnings of ($1.96) per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($1.35) per share. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Cue Biopharma.

Cue Biopharma (NASDAQ:CUE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $0.10. Cue Biopharma had a negative return on equity of 151.93% and a negative net margin of 2,039.41%. The business had revenue of $1.06 million during the quarter.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CUE. Zacks Investment Research lowered Cue Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. Robert W. Baird started coverage on Cue Biopharma in a report on Thursday, July 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Cue Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday.

CUE stock traded up $0.05 on Monday, reaching $8.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,473. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.04. The company has a market capitalization of $194.89 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.20. Cue Biopharma has a 52 week low of $4.16 and a 52 week high of $9.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CUE. Strs Ohio raised its holdings in shares of Cue Biopharma by 500.0% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $134,000 after acquiring an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 13.6% during the second quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 47,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $430,000 after buying an additional 5,706 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 2.0% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 204,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,839,000 after buying an additional 3,970 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 21.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,148,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,321,000 after buying an additional 201,986 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Cue Biopharma by 33.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 612,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,504,000 after buying an additional 154,639 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 19.99% of the company’s stock.

Cue Biopharma Company Profile

Cue Biopharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops biologic drugs for the selective modulation of the human immune system to treat a range of cancers, chronic infectious diseases, and autoimmune disorders. Its lead drug candidate CUE-101, a protein biologic designed to target and activate antigen-specific T cells for human papilloma virus driven cancers.

