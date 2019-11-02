Brokerages Expect Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) Will Post Earnings of $0.02 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Fluent Inc (NASDAQ:FLNT) will announce earnings of $0.02 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Fluent’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.03 and the lowest is $0.01. Fluent reported earnings of $0.06 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 66.7%. The firm is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Fluent will report full year earnings of $0.08 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.06 to $0.10. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $0.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.28 to $0.29. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Fluent.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $70.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $66.89 million. Fluent had a return on equity of 4.51% and a net margin of 2.87%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently commented on FLNT. Barrington Research set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Fluent and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 16th. Zacks Investment Research raised Fluent from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Fluent from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.58.

In related news, Director Peter Benz acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 19th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $3.05 per share, with a total value of $61,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Ryan Schulke acquired 31,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $3.16 per share, for a total transaction of $99,540.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have bought 150,500 shares of company stock worth $453,220. Insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Fluent by 186.6% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 782,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,051,000 after buying an additional 509,124 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH purchased a new stake in Fluent in the second quarter valued at $3,232,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 381.8% in the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 334,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,800,000 after purchasing an additional 265,070 shares during the last quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Fluent by 13.9% in the second quarter. Tieton Capital Management LLC now owns 832,270 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,478,000 after purchasing an additional 101,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Fluent by 318.9% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 688,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,705,000 after purchasing an additional 524,296 shares during the last quarter. 33.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FLNT traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $2.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 151,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 389,909. The company has a market capitalization of $186.54 million, a P/E ratio of 23.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.18. Fluent has a 12 month low of $2.26 and a 12 month high of $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $2.68 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.46.

Fluent Company Profile

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company also offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers. It delivers data and performance-based marketing executions to approximately 500 consumer brands, direct marketers, and agencies across a range of industries, including financial services, retail and consumer, media and entertainment, staffing and recruitment, and marketing services.

