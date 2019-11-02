Brokerages Expect LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) to Announce $0.37 Earnings Per Share

LCNB Corp. (NASDAQ:LCNB) has been assigned an average broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one analysts that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Zacks has also assigned LCNB an industry rank of 144 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine cut LCNB from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised LCNB from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 8th.

NASDAQ:LCNB opened at $18.09 on Wednesday. LCNB has a 1 year low of $14.56 and a 1 year high of $19.94. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $235.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 0.56. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $17.53 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.39.

LCNB (NASDAQ:LCNB) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36. LCNB had a return on equity of 8.79% and a net margin of 25.22%. The firm had revenue of $16.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.74 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that LCNB will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 3.8% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 24,700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $469,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 1.5% during the second quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,358 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,375,000 after buying an additional 1,051 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 9.5% during the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 16,919 shares of the bank’s stock worth $300,000 after buying an additional 1,467 shares during the period. Strs Ohio boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 7.7% during the second quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 21,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of LCNB by 5.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 104,981 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,995,000 after buying an additional 5,539 shares during the period. 34.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LCNB Company Profile

LCNB Corp. operates as the financial holding company for LCNB National Bank that provides commercial and personal banking services in Ohio. The company's deposit products include checking, NOW, savings, Christmas and vacation club, money market deposit, lifetime checking, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

