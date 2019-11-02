Brokerages Expect Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $567.51 Million

Brokerages expect Matson Inc (NYSE:MATX) to announce sales of $567.51 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Matson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $566.10 million to $568.91 million. Matson posted sales of $589.40 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 3.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, November 7th.

On average, analysts expect that Matson will report full year sales of $2.19 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.19 billion to $2.20 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $2.27 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.24 billion to $2.29 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Matson.

Matson (NYSE:MATX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The shipping company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.20). The business had revenue of $557.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $577.55 million. Matson had a net margin of 4.15% and a return on equity of 12.30%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.76 earnings per share.

MATX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 10th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Matson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st.

In other Matson news, insider Vic S. Angoco, Jr. sold 16,100 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.14, for a total value of $565,754.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,926 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,543,559.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Rusty K. Rolfe sold 3,047 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.67, for a total transaction of $123,921.49. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,304 shares in the company, valued at $2,289,883.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of MATX. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Matson by 38.3% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,051 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $53,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $78,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $82,000. Finally, Fruth Investment Management bought a new position in shares of Matson during the 2nd quarter valued at $205,000. 87.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MATX stock traded up $0.65 during trading on Monday, reaching $38.83. 140,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 130,736. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.35, a PEG ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.02 and its 200 day moving average is $37.79. Matson has a 1 year low of $30.60 and a 1 year high of $42.15.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 5th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 7th will be paid a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, November 6th. Matson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.78%.

Matson, Inc provides ocean transportation and logistics services. The company's Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation services to the domestic non-contiguous economies of Hawaii, Alaska, and Guam, as well as to other island economies in Micronesia. It primarily transports dry containers of mixed commodities, refrigerated commodities, packaged foods and beverages, building materials, automobiles, and household goods; livestock; seafood; general sustenance cargo; and garments, footwear, and other retail merchandise.

