Brokerages Set Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) Target Price at $14.00

Capital Product Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:CPLP) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on CPLP shares. TheStreet raised Capital Product Partners from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, October 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Capital Product Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine raised Capital Product Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Capital Product Partners alerts:

CPLP stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $11.71. 76,300 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 99,148. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.80. Capital Product Partners has a 1-year low of $9.68 and a 1-year high of $19.81. The firm has a market cap of $213.96 million, a P/E ratio of 11.95 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.33.

Capital Product Partners (NASDAQ:CPLP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The shipping company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.22). Capital Product Partners had a negative net margin of 69.36% and a positive return on equity of 5.70%. The business had revenue of $25.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.22 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Capital Product Partners will post 1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.315 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 31st. Capital Product Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 128.57%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CPLP. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Capital Product Partners by 432.1% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 345,873 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,631,000 after buying an additional 280,873 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 386.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,365 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,544,000 after purchasing an additional 192,516 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 1,045.9% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 109,194 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after purchasing an additional 99,665 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 2,993.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 74,743 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $785,000 after purchasing an additional 72,327 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Donald Smith & CO. Inc. raised its stake in Capital Product Partners by 6.2% in the third quarter. Donald Smith & CO. Inc. now owns 718,620 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $7,689,000 after purchasing an additional 42,138 shares in the last quarter. 21.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Capital Product Partners Company Profile

Capital Product Partners LP operates as an international shipping company. It engages in the seaborne transportation of cargo, including crude oil, refined oil products and chemicals. The company fleet consists of vessels, suezmax crude oil tankers, medium range tankers, and capesize bulk carrier. Capital Product Partners was founded on January 16, 2007 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Net Asset Value

Receive News & Ratings for Capital Product Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital Product Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.