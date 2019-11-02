Brokerages Set Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) Price Target at $81.45

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fourteen research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $81.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ES shares. Guggenheim upgraded Eversource Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $76.00 to $88.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Wells Fargo & Co upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $86.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. UBS Group downgraded Eversource Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp upped their target price on Eversource Energy from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st.

Get Eversource Energy alerts:

NYSE ES traded down $0.95 on Friday, hitting $82.79. 1,493,950 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,672,281. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $84.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $78.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.20. Eversource Energy has a twelve month low of $61.57 and a twelve month high of $86.55.

Eversource Energy (NYSE:ES) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.95 billion. Eversource Energy had a return on equity of 9.24% and a net margin of 10.00%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eversource Energy will post 3.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Philip J. Lembo sold 1,256 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.61, for a total value of $99,990.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Paragon Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Eversource Energy by 478.9% in the second quarter. Paragon Capital Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the last quarter. Krane Funds Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kavar Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in Eversource Energy in the second quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, FTB Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Eversource Energy by 614.3% during the second quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 516 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.37% of the company’s stock.

Eversource Energy Company Profile

Eversource Energy, a public utility holding company, engages in the energy delivery business. The company operates in four segments: Electric Distribution, Electric Transmission, Natural Gas Distribution, and Water Distribution. It is involved in the transmission and distribution of electricity; and distribution of natural gas.

Read More: Reverse Stock Split

Receive News & Ratings for Eversource Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Eversource Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.