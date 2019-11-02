Brokerages Set Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) PT at $25.50

Synthorx Inc (NASDAQ:THOR) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $25.50.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. HC Wainwright set a $30.00 price target on Synthorx and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. ValuEngine lowered Synthorx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Synthorx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd.

Get Synthorx alerts:

Shares of THOR stock traded up $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $14.41. The company had a trading volume of 110,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 93,277. Synthorx has a 12 month low of $11.00 and a 12 month high of $23.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $420.10 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.19. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $14.93 and its 200 day moving average is $15.50.

Synthorx (NASDAQ:THOR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by ($0.03). On average, research analysts expect that Synthorx will post -1.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Synthorx by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 61,599 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Synthorx by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 92,542 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,483 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in Synthorx by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 22,002 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $297,000 after acquiring an additional 4,311 shares during the last quarter. Matisse Capital grew its position in Synthorx by 8.9% during the 2nd quarter. Matisse Capital now owns 70,033 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 5,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Synthorx by 156.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 12,056 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 7,356 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.62% of the company’s stock.

Synthorx Company Profile

Synthorx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of cytokine Synthorin programs for the treatment of cancer and autoimmune disorders in the United States. The company's lead product candidate is THOR-707, a variant of recombinant human IL-2 that is in the development in various solid tumor types as a single agent and in combination with an immune checkpoint inhibitor.

See Also: What is a good dividend yield?

Receive News & Ratings for Synthorx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Synthorx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.