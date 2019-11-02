Brokerages Set Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) Price Target at C$32.13

Vermilion Energy Inc (TSE:VET) (NYSE:VET) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the twelve analysts that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$27.67.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VET. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$35.00 to C$30.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 30th. Raymond James set a C$21.00 target price on shares of Vermilion Energy and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$32.50 to C$25.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$21.00 to C$20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$38.00 to C$31.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th.

In related news, Senior Officer Gerard Schut sold 5,000 shares of Vermilion Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$23.07, for a total value of C$115,350.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 53,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,231,107.48.

Shares of TSE:VET opened at C$18.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of C$20.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$25.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion and a P/E ratio of 8.13. Vermilion Energy has a 12-month low of C$17.13 and a 12-month high of C$36.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.62.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 31st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 15.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 30th. Vermilion Energy’s payout ratio is presently 122.89%.

Vermilion Energy Company Profile

Vermilion Energy Inc acquires, explores, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas in Canada, France, the Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and Central and Eastern Europe. It owns 80% interest in 544,500 net acres of developed land and 87% interest in 439,800 net acres of undeveloped land, and 397 net producing natural gas wells and 3,346 net producing oil wells; and 96% interest in 248,900 net acres of developed land and 92% interest in 251,800 net acres of undeveloped land in the Aquitaine and Paris Basins, and 337 net producing oil wells and 2 net producing gas wells.

