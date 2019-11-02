Brokers Issue Forecasts for NeoGenomics, Inc.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:NEO)

NeoGenomics, Inc. (NASDAQ:NEO) – Investment analysts at William Blair issued their Q1 2020 earnings per share estimates for NeoGenomics in a report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. William Blair analyst B. Weinstein forecasts that the medical research company will earn $0.05 per share for the quarter. William Blair currently has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for NeoGenomics’ Q2 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q3 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.07 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $0.25 EPS.

NEO has been the topic of several other reports. Benchmark set a $27.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NeoGenomics from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Leerink Swann set a $30.00 price target on shares of NeoGenomics and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of NeoGenomics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.86.

NeoGenomics stock opened at $22.68 on Friday. NeoGenomics has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $26.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 174.46 and a beta of 0.92. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $20.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 4.24 and a quick ratio of 4.52.

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The medical research company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.01. NeoGenomics had a net margin of 0.55% and a return on equity of 4.60%. The company had revenue of $104.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $99.38 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

In related news, Director Steven C. Jones sold 1,691 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.00, for a total value of $42,275.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,130,850. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 40,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.02, for a total transaction of $1,019,239.74. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 245,234 shares in the company, valued at $6,135,754.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 241,370 shares of company stock worth $6,017,680 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NeoGenomics in the third quarter worth approximately $269,000. Synovus Financial Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $393,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $201,000. ARP Americas LP acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $736,000. Finally, Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in NeoGenomics during the third quarter valued at approximately $268,000. 85.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

