Brokers Issue Forecasts for Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc.’s FY2019 Earnings (NYSE:SSD)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc. (NYSE:SSD) – Equities researchers at DA Davidson increased their FY2019 earnings per share estimates for shares of Simpson Manufacturing in a research report issued on Tuesday, October 29th. DA Davidson analyst S. Chercover now anticipates that the construction company will post earnings per share of $2.90 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.61. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $74.00 price objective on the stock. DA Davidson also issued estimates for Simpson Manufacturing’s Q4 2019 earnings at $0.54 EPS and FY2020 earnings at $3.38 EPS.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on SSD. ValuEngine lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Sidoti lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 22nd.

Shares of SSD opened at $83.43 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $71.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.95. Simpson Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $49.54 and a 12-month high of $84.99. The company has a current ratio of 3.83, a quick ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.37.

Simpson Manufacturing (NYSE:SSD) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The construction company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $310.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.35 million. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 10.89% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.95 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Roger Dankel sold 1,300 shares of Simpson Manufacturing stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.39, for a total value of $83,707.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Ricardo M. Arevalo sold 1,301 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.37, for a total value of $85,046.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 11.4% in the third quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 7,272 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 1.0% in the third quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 27,671 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,920,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the period. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 30.5% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 99,274 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,390,000 after acquiring an additional 23,181 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 45.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 105,373 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $7,310,000 after acquiring an additional 32,768 shares during the period. Finally, Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 2.0% in the third quarter. Lee Financial Group Hawaii Inc. now owns 38,093 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,642,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares during the period. 89.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells building construction products. The company offers wood construction products, including connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, fasteners, shearwalls, and pre-fabricated lateral systems used in light-frame construction; and concrete construction products comprising adhesives, chemicals, mechanical anchors, carbide drill bits, powder actuated tools, and fiber reinforced materials for use in concrete, masonry, and steel construction, as well as for concrete repair, protection, and strengthening applications, which include grouts, coatings, sealers, mortars, fiberglass and fiber-reinforced polymer systems, and asphalt products.

