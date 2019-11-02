Brokers Set Expectations for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:ACAD)

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:ACAD) – Investment analysts at Piper Jaffray Companies issued their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies analyst D. Brill forecasts that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of ($0.34) per share for the quarter. Piper Jaffray Companies has a “Overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies also issued estimates for ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’ Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.21) EPS and Q3 2021 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on ACAD. BidaskClub lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Svb Leerink raised shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $21.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $39.00 price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their price objective on shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $47.63.

NASDAQ:ACAD opened at $42.99 on Friday. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $14.01 and a one year high of $44.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 6.85 and a quick ratio of 6.79. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.87.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ACAD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.40) by $0.11. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals had a negative net margin of 82.48% and a negative return on equity of 57.77%. The business had revenue of $94.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $88.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.50) earnings per share. ACADIA Pharmaceuticals’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% on a year-over-year basis.

In other ACADIA Pharmaceuticals news, Director James M. Daly sold 30,000 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.80, for a total value of $1,134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,134,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Eric Alejandro Miller sold 28,467 shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.49, for a total transaction of $1,124,161.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 97,942 shares of company stock valued at $3,840,880 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 29.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,537,393 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $201,475,000 after buying an additional 179,737 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 950.3% during the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,015,482 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $107,334,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633,171 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 32.1% during the second quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 1,901,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $50,836,000 after purchasing an additional 461,869 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter valued at approximately $42,444,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of ACADIA Pharmaceuticals by 45.5% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,174,763 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $31,050,000 after purchasing an additional 367,547 shares during the last quarter. 94.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ACADIA Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of small molecule drugs that address unmet medical needs in central nervous system disorders. The company offers NUPLAZID (pimavanserin) for the treatment of hallucinations and delusions associated with Parkinson's disease psychosis.

