Brokers Set Expectations for Starbucks Co.’s Q1 2020 Earnings (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q1 2020 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Starbucks in a report issued on Wednesday, October 30th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Barish now expects that the coffee company will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.73. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Starbucks’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.83 EPS, Q4 2020 earnings at $0.82 EPS, FY2020 earnings at $3.04 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.49 EPS.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 30th. The coffee company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.70. The company had revenue of $6.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.68 billion. Starbucks had a net margin of 13.63% and a negative return on equity of 125.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.62 earnings per share.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Starbucks in a research note on Monday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on Starbucks from $100.00 to $97.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Barclays increased their price objective on Starbucks from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. BTIG Research reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Wednesday, September 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Starbucks from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have issued a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.64.

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $83.21 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $100.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.53. Starbucks has a 52 week low of $60.42 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $86.86 and its two-hundred day moving average is $86.33.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.9% in the third quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 31,172 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,756,000 after acquiring an additional 263 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 8.3% in the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 416,306 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $36,809,000 after acquiring an additional 32,055 shares during the period. Hedeker Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 1.3% in the third quarter. Hedeker Wealth LLC now owns 29,317 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Starbucks in the third quarter valued at $1,107,000. Finally, SP Asset Management lifted its holdings in Starbucks by 0.4% in the third quarter. SP Asset Management now owns 64,278 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $5,683,000 after acquiring an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Javier G. Teruel sold 59,838 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.92, for a total transaction of $5,799,498.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, September 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.80, for a total value of $191,600.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 39,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,831,904.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 102,912 shares of company stock valued at $9,861,933. Corporate insiders own 3.98% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 12th. This is an increase from Starbucks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.97%. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.88%.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

