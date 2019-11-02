Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) was upgraded by equities researchers at ValuEngine from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Friday, ValuEngine reports.

BRKS has been the subject of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $49.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup lowered shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, September 23rd. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research note on Friday, August 23rd. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Brooks Automation from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Brooks Automation has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $40.33.

NASDAQ BRKS traded up $0.53 on Friday, hitting $43.00. 763,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 520,219. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a current ratio of 3.01. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $38.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.19 and a beta of 1.38. Brooks Automation has a 52-week low of $23.02 and a 52-week high of $44.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $203.88 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.14 million. Brooks Automation had a net margin of 4.78% and a return on equity of 6.89%. Brooks Automation’s quarterly revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total transaction of $146,652.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BRKS. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Brooks Automation by 226.6% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,397,834 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,999,000 after purchasing an additional 969,851 shares during the last quarter. Park National Corp OH bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation during the second quarter worth $212,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $3,069,000. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Brooks Automation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Brooks Automation in the second quarter valued at about $323,000.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

