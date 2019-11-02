Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) Rating Increased to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $49.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Brooks Automation is a leading worldwide provider of automation, vacuum, and instrumentation solutions for multiple markets including semiconductor manufacturing, life sciences, and clean energy. Their technologies, engineering competencies, and global service capabilities provide customers speed to market, and ensure high uptime and rapid response, which equate to superior value in their mission-critical controlled environments. Since 1978, they have been a leading partner to the global semiconductor manufacturing market and through product development initiatives and strategic business acquisitions; they have expanded their reach to meet the needs of customers in the life sciences industry, analytical & research markets, and clean energy solutions. “

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. B. Riley set a $47.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $43.00 price objective on Brooks Automation and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 17th. TheStreet downgraded Brooks Automation from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Stephens reiterated an equal weight rating and set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Brooks Automation in a research report on Friday, August 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Brooks Automation from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Brooks Automation currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:BRKS opened at $43.00 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 3.01 and a quick ratio of 2.41. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $38.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of 62.88 and a beta of 1.38. Brooks Automation has a 1 year low of $23.02 and a 1 year high of $44.94.

Brooks Automation (NASDAQ:BRKS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. Brooks Automation had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 4.78%. The firm had revenue of $203.88 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $205.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.21 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 18.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Brooks Automation will post 0.76 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Brooks Automation news, insider David Pietrantoni sold 3,333 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Monday, October 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.00, for a total value of $146,652.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 32,435 shares in the company, valued at $1,427,140. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Jason Joseph sold 5,478 shares of Brooks Automation stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.50, for a total value of $232,815.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 77,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,287,460. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Brooks Automation by 0.8% in the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 38,976 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,443,000 after purchasing an additional 325 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1.5% in the second quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 26,900 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Strs Ohio raised its position in Brooks Automation by 8.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,200 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in Brooks Automation by 2.1% in the third quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,670 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $802,000 after purchasing an additional 440 shares during the period. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund raised its position in Brooks Automation by 1.8% in the second quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 28,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period.

Brooks Automation, Inc provides automation and cryogenic solutions for various markets. The company operates in two segments, Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group and Brooks Life Science Systems. The Brooks Semiconductor Solutions Group segment offers mission-critical wafer automation and contamination controls solutions and services.

