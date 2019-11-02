Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Buckeye Partners, L.P. (NYSE:BPL) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Thursday . Approximately 4,797,001 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 179% from the previous session’s volume of 1,718,336 shares.The stock last traded at $41.46 and had previously closed at $41.45.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BPL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Buckeye Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Argus reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Buckeye Partners in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eleven have given a hold rating to the stock. Buckeye Partners presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.44.

The company has a market cap of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.16 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $41.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $40.22.

Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The pipeline company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.03. Buckeye Partners had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 9.82%. The business had revenue of $791.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.01 billion. Analysts expect that Buckeye Partners, L.P. will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Buckeye Partners news, CFO Clair Keith St sold 5,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Friday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.17, for a total transaction of $205,850.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 134,715 shares in the company, valued at $5,546,216.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Joseph A. Lasala, Jr. sold 4,000 shares of Buckeye Partners stock in a transaction on Monday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $164,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $410,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $452,090 in the last ninety days. 0.54% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of BPL. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new stake in Buckeye Partners during the third quarter worth $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $36,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 3rd quarter valued at $63,000. HM Payson & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Buckeye Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at $90,000. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Buckeye Partners by 74.8% in the 2nd quarter. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 3,919 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 1,677 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.51% of the company’s stock.

About Buckeye Partners (NYSE:BPL)

Buckeye Partners, L.P. owns and operates liquid petroleum products pipelines in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Domestic Pipelines & Terminals, Global Marine Terminals, and Merchant Services. The Domestic Pipelines & Terminals segment transports liquid petroleum products, including gasoline, jet fuel, and various distillates.

